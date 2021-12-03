Discussion Held on Making Jamestown a Refugee Resettlement City

Around 50 people attended a discussion on the possibility of making Jamestown a refugee resettlement city.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist led the conversation at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with people who represented groups who could provide potential services and support to a refugee population.

Sundquist said his office has received a lot of inquiries about how Jamestown could support the increasing numbers of refugees coming to New York State, which led to him speaking with resettlement agencies and the state to see if a pilot program would be feasible in Jamestown.

He said agencies are looking at areas that can offer affordable housing, employment, education, access to healthcare, and also deal with language barriers. Sundquist said the City’s role in last night’s discussion wasn’t so much to put together a refugee program but to gauge community interest in doing so, “We want to make sure, as the city, that bucket – our community – can handle that, is ready for it, can provide support for those refugees before we help turn the faucet on, start the water, and really bring people to this area.”

Sundquist said notes on the discussion will be compiled and sent out to attendees with hopes to set another meeting in the coming weeks.