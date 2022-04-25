Discussion on Native Plants in Landscaping at JCC Monday, April 25

A discussion on native plants in landscaping will be presented at Jamestown Community College Monday night.

SUNY Fredonia Biology Professor Dr. Jonathan Titus will present at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 25 in the Carnahan Center at JCC on the topic.

Titus’ discussion is free and open to the public. He will share the problems invasive and non-native plants create, and why it is important to use native species. Titus will provide tips on how to choose plants to create spaces that are friendly to birds and pollinators.

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy will provide promotional materials regarding their Chautauqua County Wildlife Habitat project at this event. With community assistance, the CWC is working to certify Chautauqua County as a National Wildlife Federation Community Habitat.