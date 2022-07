The Chautauqua County Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on dogs through Saturday, July 16.

The shelter had more than 40 dogs in the last month, almost double capacity. There are currently around 20 dogs available for adoption.

While the adoption fee is being waived, all other steps of the adoption process remain in place. Potential adopters are still asked to fill out an online adoption application at chqhumane.org.

Donations are welcome in lieu of the adoption fee.