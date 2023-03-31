Donald Trump First Current or Former President to Be Indicted

Donald Trump has become the first current or former president to be indicted.

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Trump on criminal charges.

It was not immediately clear what the indictment was connected to, or what charges Trump will face. The indictment is under seal.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump released a statement in response to the indictment claiming it was “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

The legal action against Trump moves the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase, as the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.