Doors Open Jamestown Returns Saturday, Jan. 25

Doors Open Jamestown returns for its 21st year this Saturday.

21 attractions, including the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, and nine local businesses are participating in this year’s event that takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CHQ Chamber has pulled together these attractions and local businesses in the Jamestown area to take part in this wintertime scavenger hunt. It’s an opportunity for people who live in the region to experience what tourists see in the Jamestown area, featuring a wide variety of outstanding local museums and cultural institutions, and some of our great hospitality businesses, that normally draw tourists to our area. The attractions open their doors for free during what would otherwise be a slow time of year.

Participating attractions are donating merchandise to be aggregated into four prize baskets. All individuals attending Doors Open are encouraged to play along with the online scavenger hunt quiz to be entered into the drawing for those prize baskets.

To play, simply go to your first stop of the day, find the answer to that venue’s question, and use the QR code (or visit go.chqchamber.org) to launch the game pass on your mobile device. There is no app to download. You will input basic contact information and then will get a text featuring a direct link to the pass. Then, at each subsequent location, you just need to open the pass and answer the next quiz questions. Once you have at least 25 points you can click the “rewards” icon in the pass and click Claim Now to complete your drawing entry. Prize winners will be randomly drawn from these entries and winners will be notified Monday, January 27. If you have questions about the pass or how it works, visit the CHQ Chamber on Doors Open day.

The full list of participating attractions and businesses is as follows:

Audubon Community Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, 15 West 3rd Street

Chautauqua Youth Symphony, 106 East 2nd Street

CHQ Chamber and Visitor Information Center, 300 North Main Street

Fenton History Center, 67 Washington Street

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, 301 East 2nd Street, Suite 101

James Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry Street

Jamestown Jackals #IntegrityFirst, at the CHQ Chamber, 300 North Main Street

Lucile M. Wright Air Museum, 110 West 3rd Street, Suite 101

*Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, 2 West 3rd Street

Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown, 18 East 2nd Street

Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road

Marvin Community House, 2 West 5th Street

*National Comedy Center, 203 West 2nd Street

Northwest Arena, 319 West 3rd Street

Partridge-Sheldon House by Jamestown DAR, 70 Prospect Street

Pearl City Clay House, 220 East 2nd Street

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, 116 East 3rd Street

Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 East 4th Street

Roger Tory Peterson Institute, 311 Curtis Street

Sukanya Burman Dance, 106 East 2nd Street, Studio 3A

Nine Businesses Participating are:

4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill, 104 East 2nd Street

Art Cloth & Craft, 108 East 3rd Street

BioDome Project, 207 Pine Street

Brazil Craft Beer and Wine Lounge, 10 East 4th Street

Brigiotta’s Farmland Produce, 414 Fairmount Avenue

Chautauqua Art Gallery, 318 North Main Street

HotSpot Café, 101 East 3rd Street

Labyrinth Press Company, 12 East 4th Street

Wicked Warren’s, 119 West 3rd Street