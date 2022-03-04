Doors Open Jamestown Takes Place March 5

Doors Open Jamestown is set to take place this Saturday.

After having to be reschedule from January due to high COVID-19 cases, the free admission day will take place at 14 local attractions and museums from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Attractions participating this year include the Audubon Community Nature Center, Busti Grist Mill, Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, Fenton History Center, James Prendergast Public Library, Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, Lucille M. Wright Air Museum, Martz-Kohl Observatory, Marvin Community House, National Comedy Center, Northwest Arena, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, Robert H. Jackson Center, and Roger Tory Peterson Institute.

Advance registration is required for the Marvin House, National Comedy Center, and the Lucy-Desi Museum.

Pre-register for a tour of the Marvin Community House by calling (716) 488-6206 or emailing marvinhouse1@outlook.com.

Pre-registration for the NCC and Lucy-Desi Museum can be done online at ComedyCenter.org/DoorsOpen.

The Doors Open event also features a scavenger hunt that will be done via text message.

When you visit a participating attraction, look for the text keyword for that attraction and use your mobile device to easily submit an entry. A number of local Chamber member businesses will also offer keywords, giving you even more chances to win when you make a stop. The more keywords you submit the more chances you’ll get to enter.

The Chamber of Commerce is assembling prize packages featuring ShopLocalCHQ gift cards and merchandise from the local attractions.