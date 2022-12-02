Downtown Jamestown’s Christmas Parade Takes Place Saturday, December 3

The Downtown Jamestown Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on West Third Street before the Third Street Bridge and continue down Third Street to Tracy Plaza in front of the Jamestown Municipal Building.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo said this year’s theme is “Season of Joy,” “Last year was about diversity and how diverse our city is. Everybody has a different way they relate to Christmas. And me being a teacher and being in an elementary school now, it might be a television show. Or if you’re an adult, it might be a favorite food you look forward to, or way to give a gift, or a Secret Santa, or something like that. So, it was a way for people to express the way they show the joy of Christmas to them.”

Smeraldo said the family of Matt and Danielle Stone will be the Grand Marshals for the parade in recognition of their work with foster care in the city, “The Stones have been great. We collaborated with them on their Birthday Box Project. And if anybody knows Danielle Stone, she’s a firecracker. She took it and ran with it. They donated 100 birthday boxes for next year for New Directions and CASA and the money stayed right here in Chautauqua County.”

Smeraldo said parade attendees are invited to bring a toy to donate to the Toys for Tots float as it goes by. He also said the block between Lafayette and Washington Streets will be a “no siren” zone for adults and children who are adversely affected by loud noise.

Smeraldo added that the Christmas Tree lighting on Tracy Plaza will take place just before the fireworks show at about 8:00 p.m.