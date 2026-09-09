Dr. Korynevych Receives Joshua Heintz Award For Humanitarian Achievement at Robert H. Jackson Center Event

Dr. Anton Korynevych has been named this year’s recipient of the Joshua Heintz Award for Humanitarian Achievement.

The announcement was made at a recent ceremony as part of the International Humanitarian Law Roundtable at the Robert H. Jackson Center. Given annually since 2010, the Heintz Award honors those who demonstrate compassion, vision, and dedication in pursuit of international humanitarian justice and is sponsored by Josh and Janice Heintz.

Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon said, “Throughout one of the defining international legal challenges of the 21st century, Dr. Korynevych has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to justice, accountability, and the rule of law. His leadership in advancing international legal mechanisms to address aggression, war crimes, and the rights of victims reflects the values the Heintz Award was created to recognize.”

Dr. Korynevych serves as Legal Adviser and Director for International Law of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is the Agent of Ukraine before the International Court of Justice in multiple landmark proceedings. He has represented Ukraine in cases involving allegations of genocide, the suppression of financing terrorism, racial discrimination, civil aviation, and disputes under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. He also coordinates Ukraine’s efforts related to the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

In addition to his diplomatic service, Korynevych is an Associate Professor of International Law at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and has spent more than a decade working on issues related to international humanitarian law, international criminal law, and the legal consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. He previously served as Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and currently heads a task force working group on the freezing, seizure, and confiscation of Russian assets.

Korynevych has received numerous honors for his public service, including Ukraine’s Order of Merit, Third Degree, the title of Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, and recognition from academic, professional, and governmental institutions.

Accepting the award, Korynevych dedicated the recognition to Ukrainian legal professionals who have worked for years to defend human rights, uphold the rule of law, and pursue justice and accountability amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. He emphasized Ukraine’s continued commitment to international law and international institutions, even during wartime.

Korynevych said, “I consider this Award to be the award for all the Ukrainian lawyers who within all these years of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine work hard in order to secure human rights, application of best international legal standards, rule of law and ensure justice and accountability.”

In his remarks, Korynevych highlighted Ukraine’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court, the country’s support for international humanitarian law, and ongoing efforts to strengthen the global system of accountability. He also stressed the importance of establishing both an international compensation mechanism for Ukraine and a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Korynevych called on governments, legal experts, and civil society organizations to continue supporting efforts to ensure accountability for the crime of aggression and provide compensation to victims of Russia’s war. He noted that justice and accountability remain essential not only for Ukraine but also for the future strength and credibility of international law itself.