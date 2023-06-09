Dream It Do It WNY Receives $250,000 Federal Grant

The Dream It Do It program has received a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the award for the organization that works to increase the number of skilled workers in manufacturing.

Since its inception in 2009, Dream It Do It Western New York has reached thousands of students in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties through a variety of programs including hands-on technology experiences, technology competitions, tours of manufacturing facilities and manufacturing technology-based presentations.

Dream It Do It Western New York President and CEO Todd Tranum said the “..program has fostered over 75,000 interactions with students, counselors and teachers through hands-on programming and experiences in a manufacturing setting. This federal grant support will enable Dream It Do It to build upon our successes, to take our efforts to the next level and to expand programming further in the region.”