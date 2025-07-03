Dunkirk County Legislator Charged With Illegal Voting

A Chautauqua County Legislator from Dunkirk has been charged with illegal voting.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year old Marcus Buchanan was charged on June 25 after a lengthy investigation.

It is alleged that Buchanan violated New York State Election Law pertaining to the use of absentee ballots during the 2023 elections.

The race between then incumbent Republican Legislator Kevin Muldowney and Buchanan, who is a Democrat, for Legislative District 1 came down to absentee ballots in 2023

Legislator Buchanan was issued an appearance ticket for City of Dunkirk Court.