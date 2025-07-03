WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Dunkirk County Legislator Charged With Illegal Voting

Dunkirk County Legislator Charged With Illegal Voting

By Leave a Comment

Marcus Buchanan

A Chautauqua County Legislator from Dunkirk has been charged with illegal voting.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year old Marcus Buchanan was charged on June 25 after a lengthy investigation.

It is alleged that Buchanan violated New York State Election Law pertaining to the use of absentee ballots during the 2023 elections.

The race between then incumbent Republican Legislator Kevin Muldowney and Buchanan, who is a Democrat, for Legislative District 1 came down to absentee ballots in 2023

Legislator Buchanan was issued an appearance ticket for City of Dunkirk Court.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.