Dunkirk Harbor, Point Gratiot Park Added to NYS Birding Trail

Two Dunkirk area locations have been added to the New York State Birding Trail.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said the addition seven new locations bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to 332.

The two locations in Dunkirk include the Dunkirk Harbor and Point Gratiot Park.

The DEC said birdwatching has become one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities. They manage the New York State Birding Trail in collaboration with partners that include the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The statewide trail network includes promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation.

The New York State Birding Trail map is available at www.ibirdny.org and provides valuable information on each site such as location, available amenities, species likely to be seen, directions, and more.