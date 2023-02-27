Dunkirk, Jamestown Housing Authorities Receive Over $1 Million From HUD

Chautauqua County will receive over a million dollars for public housing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funds from HUD were awarded to public housing authorities to make capital investments in their public housing properties.

The Dunkirk Housing Authority is receiving $650,564 with the Jamestown Housing Authority receiving $516,535.

HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

PHAs can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.