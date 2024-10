A Dunkirk man died after being hit by a tractor trailer in the town of Westfield early this morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a vehicle and pedestrian accident at 1:21 a.m. this morning. An investigation found that 37-year old Andrew Seelbinder of Dunkirk was struck by a tractor trailer traveling on Route 394. Seelbinder died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said no charges are expected.