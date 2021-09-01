Dunkirk Residents Under Water Conservation, Boil Water Order after Major Water Main Break

The Chautauqua County Health Department is ordering all City of Dunkirk and North Chautauqua County Water District water customers to conserve water. The notice comes following a major water main break Tuesday which caused many Dunkirk water customers to have no water or low pressure.

Health Department officials said because water levels have been depleted, all non-essential water use must be discontinued immediately including that used for manufacturing and other industrial purposes until further notice.

All water customers who still have water service must boil their water before using. The boil water order and water conservation order is expected to be in effect through the next several days.