Dunkirk To Receive $1.8 Million To Reduce Lead Hazards

The City of Dunkirk will receive $1.8 million to reduce lead hazards.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the receipt of funding from the Lead Hazard Reduction Capacity Building Grant Program.

The $1,855,008 grant will be administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It aims to assist local governments in rebuilding capacity to undertake comprehensive programs to identify and control lead-based paint hazards.

With this funding, Dunkirk will be able to enhance its lead abatement efforts, particularly in areas where infrastructure and capacity have been diminished due to extenuating circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Langworthy said in a statement, “Lead exposure can have devastating effects on the health and well-being of our communities, especially our children. I am pleased to announce this significant federal investment in Dunkirk to combat lead exposure in older homes and protect the health of future generations. This grant will allow the City of Dunkirk to expand its capabilities to address lead-based paint hazards in private housing.”