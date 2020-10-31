Early Friday Night Accident in Busti Claims Life of Jamestown Woman

BUSTI – A Jamestown woman has died following a one-vehicle accident in the Town of Busti that was reportedly due to a deer running out in front of the vehicle.

Lakewood-Busti Police say 65-year-old Carol Boyer was the front seat passenger in a vehicle being driven by 51-year-old Joseph Wisnewski, also of Jamestown. The vehicle was traveling south along Busti-Sugar Grove Rd. around 6:30 p.m. Friday when a deer ran out in front of it. Wisnewski swerved to miss the deer and the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree head on. Police say Wisnewski had to be extricated from the vehicle. There were also two children in the back seat – a 13 year old and a 2 year old – who suffered minor injuries. Wisnewski and the two children were taken to UPMC by ambulance for treatment. Boyer was pronounced dead at teh scene.

Officers were assisted by Busti Fire Dept., Lakewood Fire Dept., and Chautauqua County EMS.