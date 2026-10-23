Early Voting Begins October 24 In NYS

Early voting begins this Saturday, October 24 in New York State.

All voters in Chautauqua County will be eligible to participate in Early Voting at any one of the early voting poll sites from October 24 to November 1.

Early Voting Sites this year include:

Celoron Community Center, 47 Dunham Avenue, Celoron

Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office, 7 North Erie Street, Mayville

Chautauqua County Fairgrounds, 4-H Building, 1089 Central Avenue, Dunkirk

Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 East Fourth Street, Jamestown

Voting will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

If you cast a ballot during the Early Voting period, you will be ineligible to cast a ballot on Election Day or any subsequent Early Voting Days.

All Early Voting sites are accessible for voters with physical disabilities. A Ballot Marking Device is available to any voter. Early Voting Poll Sites will not be open the day before an Election.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections at (716) 753-4580 or visit votechautauqua.org