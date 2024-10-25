Early Voting Begins Saturday, October 26

Early voting begins in New York State and Chautauqua County this Saturday, October 26.

Four poll sites will be open in Chautauqua County for early voting.

These sites are:

• The Chautauqua County Fairgrounds at the 4-H Bldg./Ag & Expo Center, 1089 Central Ave. Dunkirk, NY 14048.

• The Chautauqua Mall (through the Main Entrance), 318 E Fairmount Ave. Lakewood, NY 14750.

• The Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E 4th St. Jamestown, NY 14701

• NEW THIS YEAR – The Carlson Community Center, 50 W. Lake Rd. Mayville for the 2024 General Election.

Election Commissioner Brian Abram said, “Due to the expected high turnout for this year’s Election, we have decided to move the Mayville location from the Board of Elections office to the Carlson Community Center.”

He added that the voting location the Chautauqua Mall will be in the former Rue21 store close to the JC Penny store.

Each location will have signage that will indicate the entrances to the poll site. All registered voters in Chautauqua County are able to visit any one of these four early voting poll sites to cast their ballot early.

All four sites will be open for the same hours: Saturdays and Sundays are from 9AM to 5PM, Monday and Tuesday are 12PM to 8PM and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are 10AM to 6PM. The dates this year are Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3. Early voting is not available on Monday, November 4.

All Early Voting sites are handicap accessible and do provide a Ballot Marking Device for voters with disabilities.

Voters who cast their ballot early will not be able to cast a ballot during subsequent Early Voting days or on Election Day. If you request an Absentee Ballot, recent law changes will prevent you from casting your ballot using the voting machine during Early Voting or on Election Day, those voters will only be able to vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot. Affidavit ballots can be counted and added to the election totals if you have not already returned your Absentee Ballot.

The Board of Elections website, www.votechautauqua.com has Sample Ballots available for any voter to view their ballot before they head to a poll site. Sample Ballots will also be available at each Early Voting site.