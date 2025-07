WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 31, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU July 31

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell

Adan McKillip – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

Cami Clune – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Swamp Yankees – Ryckman Park – Brocton

Aiden Chamberlin, Trombones Gone Wild – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI Aug 01

The Avett Brothers – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble, Rachel Heer – Scandia Covenant Church – Scandia

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren

Ion Sky – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Temple Grey – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren

Honky Tonk Heroes – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Cam Gordon – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Interstate Daydream – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Two Towns – American Legion – Forestville

Peter Krater – Lily Dale Auditorium – Lily Dale

Vinny & the Mudflaps – Red Oak Campground – Russell

SAT Aug 02

Sherman Day Celebration – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Creek Bend – Lake Erie State Park – Brocton

Miranda Wilcox – Lawsons West End – Warren

We Speak Canadian – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Northern Accents – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Marley Ohl – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

Jesse Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

VMF – Red Oak Campground – Scandia

Jason Lawergen – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Trenton Shutters – Twig & Vine – Warren

Aces & Eights – Steelbound Brewery – Dunkirk

Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

SUN Aug 03

Crush – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Gary Bickerstaff – Forester Restaurant – Warren

Jessie James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Two Towns – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk

MON Aug 04

Ben Bracey– Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE Aug 05

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Aaron Reinard – Ribs N Bones – Warren

WED Aug 06