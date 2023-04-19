Earthfest To Take Place at Jamestown Community College

Jamestown Community College will hold Earthfest 2023 today.

The event will take place 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. along the pondside walkway, weather permitting, and in the Student Union of the Hamilton Collegiate Center. The event is free and open to the public, and will focus on protecting water resources and keeping them clean.

The event will feature live music, eco-friendly vendors, art work, educational displays and a noon performance by Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics.

The Earth Awareness Club will hold a tree seedling adoption with tree donations made by the Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Plastic Soup Foundation and the National Wildlife Federation’s “Protecting Our Water Resources” and “Water for Wildlife” efforts.

For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/events.