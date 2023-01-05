Efforts to Bring Refugees to Jamestown Moving Ahead

Efforts to make Jamestown a refugee resettlement city are moving ahead.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Reverend Luke Fodor said discussions on bringing refugees to the area started around 13 months ago with final preparations now happening in order to be ready to accept families in the next couple months.

He said Journeys End Refugee Services in Buffalo has hired Beth Litton to staff the Jamestown site. Litton previously worked in refugee resettlement in Nashville. St. Luke’s Church will provide an in-kind office and meeting space for Journey’s End to do their work.

Fodor said the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown has also agreed to serve as a drop off point for new or gently used household items to outfit apartments for new arrivals. Those items can be brought to 1255 Prendergast Avenue. For additional information, contact Home Again Committee chair Janet Forbes via email at jlforbes@hotmail.com

Fodor said commitees have been established to assist with the work to bring refugees to Jamestown and that these committees need volunteers.

The committees include the Executive Committee, Housing, Health & Human Services; Education, Employment, Home Again, and Transportation.

He said those interested in these efforts should attend the New Neighbors Coordinating Committee at 3:30 p.m. today in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Undercroft.

For more information, contact Reverand Fodor at 716-483-6405.