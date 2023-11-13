Elite Kreations, Suicide Prevention Alliance Raising Funds for Suicide Prevention

A local business and the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County are teaming up to raise funds for suicide prevention initiatives.

Automotive detailing business Elite Kreations, located at 731 East Second Street in Jamestown, will be donating a portion of its sales during the month of November to the Suicide Prevention Alliance.

Donations made to the Alliance are given through the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. Funds are used for further works of mental health and suicide prevention, such as training, awareness events, school prevention programs, and support groups.