Elliot Raimondo Out As Jamestown Corporation Counsel

Elliot Raimondo is out as Jamestown’s Corporation Counsel.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund made the announcement to City Council Monday night.

She said while a new City Attorney won’t be starting until sometime in October, the position will be covered, “I certainly want to thank outside counsels that I’ve reached out to who are contributing and offering assistance, as well as the DA’s office in court. So we will be covered. There should not be any issues.”

Raimondo was appointed Corporation Counsel in January 2020 by former Mayor Eddie Sundquist. He also began serving as the City of Dunkirk’s part-time Corporation Counsel in January 2024. Raimondo is a partner with law offices, Raimondo and Sundquist LLP, in the city of Jamestown.