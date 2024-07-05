Emergency Relief Fund Established for JCC Nursing Students

An emergency relief fund has been established for nursing students at Jamestown Community College.

The Michael Boedo Community Foundation gave a gift of $1,000 to establish the emergency fund. The foundation was created in memory of Michael Boedo, who was a phlebotomist at TLC-Lakeshore Health Center in Irving before he died from an accidental overdose.

The fund will assist full-time students enrolled in the Nursing program on the Jamestown Campus who may be struggling to meet everyday or program-related expenses so they can focus on their studies. Michael’s brother, Brian Boedo hopes to one day make a larger donation to the JCC Foundation so the scholarship will be accessible to Nursing students for many years to come. With that and several other initiatives in mind, Boedo said his foundation has a barbeque and cornhole tournament fundraiser planned for noon on August 31 at the Boedo Pavilion located at 12401 Allegheny Road in Silver Creek.

While the fall 2024 Nursing cohort is full, the application window will open in December for 2025. More details are at sunyjcc.edu/Nursing.