Empty Bowl Project Fundraiser for Local Pantries to Take Place in Jamestown December 10

The “Empty Bowl Project” fundraiser for local food pantries comes to Jamestown on Saturday, December 10

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Public Market are teaming up with the Chautauqua Area Potters to host the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Church’s Undercroft off East Fourth Street.

Father Luke Fodor said the event features thousands of handcrafted bowls by local amateur and professional potters available for the community to obtain through donation at various price points, “So, you can to do your Christmas shopping. You can come with your friends, as well as to have soup that comes with the bowl. So you buy the bowl and then you get soup to go along with the bowl. We’ll also have members of the Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble playing Christmas music on strings for a good portion, about 90 minutes or so.”

Public Market Director Linnea Haskins said the event is a way to highlight food access and food security.

The Empty Bowl Project previously was held in Fredonia for 14 years, with the last two years being held in a parking lot due to the Pandemic.

The money raised at the event will be distributed to food pantries throughout Chautauqua County by Feedmore of Western New York.