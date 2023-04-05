ERA Team VP Donates to United Ways

Local United Ways have accepted a donation from ERA Team VP.

ERA Team VP raised $8,955.62 to support United Way agencies in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties as well as several United Ways in Pennsylvania. To raise this amount, ERA Team VP had participation from 49 donors that included both staff and real estate agents in their eight offices. They held a contest to see which office had the highest percentage of participation, which helped drive involvement.

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Executive Director Amy Rohler said donations by ERA as well as other other workplaces and individuals helped the agency meet its campaign goal for the year of $1.3 million dollars. All money raised stays locally in the community, supporting 42 programs at 29 agencies.