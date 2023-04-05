WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / ERA Team VP Donates to United Ways

ERA Team VP Donates to United Ways

By Leave a Comment

ERA Team VP presents donation to United Way

Local United Ways have accepted a donation from ERA Team VP.

ERA Team VP raised $8,955.62 to support United Way agencies in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties as well as several United Ways in Pennsylvania. To raise this amount, ERA Team VP had participation from 49 donors that included both staff and real estate agents in their eight offices. They held a contest to see which office had the highest percentage of participation, which helped drive involvement.

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Executive Director Amy Rohler said donations by ERA as well as other other workplaces and individuals helped the agency meet its campaign goal for the year of $1.3 million dollars. All money raised stays locally in the community, supporting 42 programs at 29 agencies.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.