Everwild Land Trust Receives State Funding For Loomis Goose Creek Preserve Project

Everwild Land Trust has received state funding for a project on the Loomis Goose Creek Preserve.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has awarded $2.7 million to 45 not for profit land trusts across the state. Everwild is receiving $99,212 of that funding in the form of a Stewardship and Resource Management Grant. This funding will be used for a project in Ashville to build a universal public access trail and amenities on the Loomis Goose Creek Preserve including an ADA compliant trail system, paved parking, improved wayfinding, accessible overlook areas and audio interpretation.

The Conservation Partnership Program grants will support 56 projects designed to support land trusts and their ongoing work, which complement the State’s efforts to conserve open space, boost public access for outdoor recreation, protect water quality, and promote climate resiliency.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Partnerships with land trusts are essential to achieving our statewide conservation goals. Continuing this successful partnership with the Land Trust Alliance and New York’s land trusts across the state ensures the benefits of open space are enjoyed by all including providing recreation access, supporting community conservation projects, and promoting climate resilience through land stewardship.”

The CPP grants are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and will leverage an additional $2.2 million in private and local funding.