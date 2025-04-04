Extra Night Added To Audubon Lights

The Audubon Community Nature Center has added an extra day of Audubon Lights this weekend.

A Sunday Bonus night has been added for April 6 as a last opportunity to experience this year’s memorable evenings that conclude with a warm fire, hot drinks and popcorn.

Fire performer Luna Solaria and Bill Ward on guitar provide live entertainment tonight. Weather permitting, Luna Solaria returns Saturday, joined by guitarist Jason Mirik. Adam McKillip and LED poi flow dancer Taylor Brennan perform Sunday.

Audubon Lights happens rain or shine, so be sure to dress for the weather. Entertainment will move indoors if the weather is bad.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for Nature Center members and children 3–15, and free for ages 2 and under.

Visit AudubonCNC.org/events for additional information