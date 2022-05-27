Falconer High School Band to Perform Marvel Superhero Concert Featuring FHS Alumni

The Falconer High School Band is performing a Marvel Super-Hero concert that also will feature FHS alumni on June 1.

Falconer High School Band Director Michelle Battaglia said the event will take place at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bill Race Falconer Complex and feature songs from the Marvel films, “Which will include Captain America, Ant Man, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: End Game.”

Battaglia said retired Band Director Ralph “Razz” Rasmussen will be featured on tenor sax on the music from “The Avengers – End Game.”

She about 40 alumni have signed up to be part of the concert after word was put out on the district’s Facebook page, “So it’s been great and we actually have a few teachers here at Falconer Central Schools that are going to get their horns out again and we also have some alumni from Falconer Central School that teach here in the building who also will be playing in the concert.”

The concert is free and concessions will be available that benefit the FHS Marching Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The rain date, if needed, is June 2.