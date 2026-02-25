Falconer Man Convicted In Kidnapping That Led To Murder Sentenced

A Falconer man convicted of a kidnapping that led to murder has been sentenced in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 39-year old Anthony Neubauer was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting kidnapping by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford.

On May 27, 2014, Neubauer and Matthew Rudy kidnapped Joseph Anthony and then traveled from Jamestown to Rudy’s property in Pennsylvania. Anthony was tricked into traveling to Pennsylvania by an offer of cocaine. Attorneys say Neubauer and Rudy took Anthony to Pennsylvania because they believed he was a cooperator. After arriving in Pennsylvania, Neubauer and Rudy told Anthony they did not have any cocaine, before shooting and killing him, and then burying him on Rudy’s property.

Matthew Rudy was previously convicted and sentenced in June 2025 to five years in prison.