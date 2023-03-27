Falconer Man Indicted in Kidnapping, Death by Federal Grand Jury

A Falconer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a kidnapping that resulted in a death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Adler said according to the complaint, on May 27, 2014, 36-year old Anthony Neubauer kidnapped an individual identified as J.A. Neubauer and transported them from New York to Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of J.A.

Neubauer was arraigned Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy and is being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, March 28.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison.

According to the Jamestown Post-Journal, the initials “J.A.” and the date of the kidnapping match the disappearance of Joseph D. Anthony, who was last seen May 27, 2014, in the 700 block of East Second Street in Jamestown.

The Post-Journal reported that the FBI executed a federal search warrant near Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania but there was no comment on the subject of the warrant nor if anything was recovered.

Anthony Neubauer was more recently the victim of a shooting at The Bullfrog Hotel on November 30, 2019.

No charges were filed in that case. Former Jamestown Police Chief Harry Snellings stated in February 2020 that with attempts to interview Neubauer through his attorney were unsuccessful, JPD ended its investigation and turned the matter over to the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.