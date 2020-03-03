Falconer Mayor Appoints Reynolds to Fill Vacancy on Village Board

FALCONER – The Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting that the Falconer Village board held a meeting Monday night and Mayor James Jaroszynski appointed village resident Kipp Reynolds to fill a vacancy on the board that had been open since January.

Reynolds is filling the seat that was left open write-in candidate Phil Raubado notified the village that he would not be taking the position following the November election.

Reynolds will serve as a trustee effective immediately but will have to run for the trustee position in the November election to fill out the remainder of the four-year term.

The village board also discussed the effort by the city of Jamestown to annex a piece of city-owned property located in the village, with mayor Jaroszynski saying officials walked away from negotiations designed to avoid a legal battle over the issue, saying the city never put forward any alternative options other than annexation.

The village will likely act later this month on opposing the annexation by the city.

And the village board approved the 2021 budget of $1.4 million, which includes a $0.16 per thousand tax rate increase.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on April 13.