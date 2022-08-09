WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Fall Class Registration is Underway for Jamestown Community College

Registration is underway for Jamestown Community College’s fall classes.

The fall session begin August 22, with the application to apply closing August 15.

All JCC campus locations offer in-person student services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments for advisement and registration information can be scheduled online at sunyjcc.edu/advisement. Two Accepted Student Days on August 10 and 11 remain for students who need support registering for classes.

Accepted students can also register for classes on a walk-in basis from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 18 and 19. Students should check in at the Counseling and Career Center on these days.

All new students should plan to attend a mandatory New Student Orientation the week before classes begin. Students will gain information on available courses, JCC technologies, academic and holistic support, life as a college student, how to get involved on campus, and JCC’s COVID-19 safety and protocols.

To participate in orientation, students must have already registered for classes. Details can be found at sunyjcc.edu/orientation.

