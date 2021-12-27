Falsifying COVID-19 Vaccination Record a Crime in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law making it a crime to falsify COVID-19 vaccination records.

Falsifying a vaccination record will now be considered a class A misdemeanor. It also creates a new E felony of computer tampering in the third degree for intentional entering, alteration or destruction of “computer material” regarding COVID-19 vaccine provisions.

Hochul also signed legislation giving schools improved access to the statewide immunization database and requiring the NYS Department of Health to allow every school access to the immunization records for their students. Currently, schools that are not school based health-centers only have read-only access to the New York State Immunization Information System and have to individually search each student’s immunization records and manually download them into their database.