Families Of Four Using ACA Health Insurance Could See 20% Increase In Premiums In 2026

A Chautauqua County family of four using the Affordable Care Act health insurance could see a 20% increase in premiums in 2026 if insurance subsidies aren’t extended.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is calling on Republicans to extend the health insurance subsidies that help many Americans get care at a price they can afford, “At least 1.6 million New Yorkers in every corner of our state are on the brink of seeing their premiums skyrocket—all because congressional Republicans refuse to extend the health care assistance that families rely on.”

Gillibrand added, “This is a Republican-manufactured health care crisis that low- and middle-income New Yorkers simply cannot afford. Democrats stand ready to negotiate a bipartisan deal to keep health care costs low and reopen the government, but we need Republicans to come to the table. I’m calling on my Republican colleagues to prioritize American families over billionaires and end this crisis.”

Without an extension, Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits will expire at the end of 2025, causing 20 million Americans to see a sudden increase in their health insurance costs.

In Chautauqua County, a single person making $65,000 a year will see their premiums increase $104.30 a month, or $1,251.60 annually. A family of four making $130,000 will see premiums increase $212.26 a month or $2,547.12 annually.

Gillibrand emphasized the immense strain that this will put on working families and the dire need for Republicans to work with Democrats to address the looming health care crisis and end the government shutdown. Enrollees in New York State are already receiving notices of premium hikes ahead of the start of open enrollment on November 1, underscoring the importance of extending the subsidies immediately.

Health insurance premiums are expected to increase by double- or triple-digit percentages in all of New York’s 62 counties if President Trump and congressional Republicans fail to extend ACA subsidies. A county-by-county breakdown of the expected premium increases for the lowest-cost ACA plans can be found at gillibrand.senate.gov/trumphealthcareincrease.