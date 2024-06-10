Fashion Show to Benefit Arise Chautauqua Set for June 12

A fashion show will be held June 12 to benefit Arise Chautauqua.

Art Cloth & Craft will hold the event from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12 at Truffle Honey Eatery, located at 3943 Route 394.

The fashion show will spotlight the summer collection available at Art Cloth & Craft Boutique.

Tickets to the event are $60 each, with all proceeds benefiting Arise Chautauqua Charity. In addition to the runway showcase, ticket holders will receive a swag bag. Refreshments will be served throughout the evening, courtesy of Truffle Honey Eatery.

Arise Chautauqua, a volunteer-led nonprofit based in Jamestown, is committed to empowering girls aged 11-18 to envision a bright future for themselves.

Through Arise Circles (peer groups), Life-Skills Classes, a counseling partnership with the Child Advocacy Program, and events like Arise Celebrations, they offer essential support and connections to help girls grow towards a healthy, whole future. Arise is also the site of The Closet which provides vital resources including clothing, shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and more.

Arise programming is offered at the Arise House in Jamestown and throughout Chautauqua County.

Tickets for the Art Cloth & Craft fashion show can be purchased online at www.trufflehoneychq.com under the Events section.