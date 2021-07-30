WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / [UPDATE] Fatal Motorcycle Accident Reported in Jamestown

[UPDATE] Fatal Motorcycle Accident Reported in Jamestown

By Leave a Comment

A Jamestown man was killed in a motorcycle-car accident on the City’s southside Friday morning. Jamestown Police report at 5:45 a.m., a motorcycle rode by 33 year old Felix. Figueroa-Torres was headed west on Newland Avenue near Colfax when he collided with a car driving east. The collision caused Figueroa-Torres to be ejected from his bike. He died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.