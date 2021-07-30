[UPDATE] Fatal Motorcycle Accident Reported in Jamestown

A Jamestown man was killed in a motorcycle-car accident on the City’s southside Friday morning. Jamestown Police report at 5:45 a.m., a motorcycle rode by 33 year old Felix. Figueroa-Torres was headed west on Newland Avenue near Colfax when he collided with a car driving east. The collision caused Figueroa-Torres to be ejected from his bike. He died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.