FDA Recalls Forestville Business’ Pumpkin Juice Due to Botulism Concerns

Walker’s Wine Juice LLC of Forestville is recalling its pumpkin juice due to botulism contamination concerns.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the product was distributed via Walker’s Wine Juice retail store in New York. The juice was also distributed directly by Walker’s to a limited number of commercial wineries in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential contamination was discovered after an inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker’s “hot fill” schedule process. As a result, it was determined that no adequate kill step was used to address the possibility of microbiological hazards.

Consumers are urged to contact Walker’s Wine Juice to determine appropriate disposal of the remaining product and determine other appropriate steps including a calculation of reimbursement.