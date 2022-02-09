February 14 Deadline to Change Political Parties for Voting in June Primaries

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections says February 14 is the last day to change political parties for voters wishing to participate in the June Primary elections.

Commissioner Brian Abram says voter registration forms must be physically received at the Board of Elections’ office by 5pm, Monday, February 14. He said , “As the Board of Elections prepares for petitioning and the primary period, election law states that we have to prevent individuals from changing their party affiliation between February 15 and seven days following the Primary (July 5 this year).”

Abram added that changes submitted through the Department of Motor Vehicles must be made by Friday, February 11 in order for the DMV to transmit the data to the Board of Elections in time.

Commissioner Luz Torres said, “Election Law makes it clear that if we do not physically have possession of your enrollment change by February 14, your change will not take effect until after the June Primary. Without the party change form, individuals wishing to cast a ballot in this year’s Primary may be unable to do so. You must be registered and affiliated with the political party who’s Primary you wish to vote in.”

The Board of Elections is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily; and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, February 14 to meet statutory requirements for the last day to receive political party changes.

Voter Registration Forms are available online at votechautauqua.com and at any local municipal office, library, post office or at the Board of Elections.