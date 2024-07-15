Federal Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program Open To Moderate, Low-Income Residents

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is alerting moderate and low-income customers to a Federal Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program.

The program is administered by New York State through its EmPower+ project.

Homeowners and landlords are eligible for the program. Medium-income customers who qualify for the program must earn between $36,240 to $48,560 in family income.

Low-income customers qualifying for the plan must have a household income of $36,420 for up to four people. Recipients of SNAP, HEAP and Public Assistance may apply.

For low-income customers, project funding is capped at $10,000 per project for single-family homes or rental properties. For two- to four-unit family rental units, project funding caps at $10,000 for the first unit and $5,000 for each other unit.

Project funding is capped at $5,000 per project for moderate-income customers with single-family-owned or rental properties. For two to four-unit family rental units, project funding caps at $5,000 for the initial unit and $2,500 for each other unit.

The first phase of New York’s plan supports homeowners who wish to install air sealing, insulation, ventilation, heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and electric upgrades such as wiring and load service centers. In addition, EmPower+ provides incentives for high-efficiency lighting and replacing inefficient refrigerators and freezers. A monthly electric bill credit of between $5 and $15 from community solar is available to low-income residents.

Customers will participate in home energy assessments to identify opportunities for improvement, followed by energy efficiency and direct install measures in the residences.

The total HEAR incentive amount a household can receive through Empower+ is based on the combination of energy efficiency improvements.

The maximum incentive limits per improvement are as follows:

Air-sealing, insulation and ventilation $1,600

Electrical service upgrade (panel box) $4,000

Electrical wiring upgrade $2,500

Heat pump water heaters $1,750

Heat pumps $8,000

Customers may apply for low-interest financing through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Residential Financing Programs and qualify for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits. NYSERDA maintains a list of approved contractors for the work.

Federal funding for the program came through the IRA, and New York State became the first state in the country to participate in it. The second phase of HEAR is in the planning stage.

Residents may call 866-NYSERDA (866-697-3732) for questions or more information.