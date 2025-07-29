NYSDOT To Construct Temporary Exit To Bemus Point Off Chautauqua Lake Bridge

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced the construction of a temporary eastbound exit ramp off I-86 to restore direct access to Bemus Point’s central business district.

The project is in response to concerns raised by Chautauqua County officials and residents. It will remain open for the duration of the Chautauqua Lake Bridge project, which is now anticipated to be completed in late 2027.

County Executive PJ Wendel thanked NYSDOT for its responsiveness. He said the construction of a temporary ramp is a welcome development that will help ease the burden on local businesses, residents, and visitors who rely on this key connection.

NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to balancing safety and accessibility during the project, “We are pleased to report that NYSDOT is working to restore access to Bemus Point via a temporary exit ramp on Interstate 86 eastbound. We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue this important project and remain committed to keeping the community apprised of future developments.”

Motorists are reminded to slow down and move over for highway workers.

For up-to-date travel information, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.