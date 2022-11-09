Federal Judge Again Declares Multiple Portions of NYS New Gun Law Unconstitutional

A federal judge for a second time declared multiple portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional.

U.S District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby of Syracuse ruled that the state can still prevent people from carrying guns in Times Square, public playgrounds, libraries, nurseries and preschools. But mental hospitals, places of worship, public parks, zoos, theaters, conference centers, protests and bars are no longer off limits. A section of the law barring permit holders from carrying guns in other “restricted locations” was blocked as well.

The judge also ruled that permit applicants should not be required to prove that they have “good moral character,” provide names and contact information for their partners and roommates or provide a list of their social media accounts from the last three years.The same judge issued a similar ruling in October, but that order was appealed by the state and has yet to take effect.

It was not clear if the state would appeal the new injunction.

This lawsuit is being led by Gun Owners of America and was bought by six gun owners from upstate New York who claim the law infringes on their constitutional rights.