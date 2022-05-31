Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit, NYS Attorney General Probe Can Continue

A U.S. District Court judge has granted Tish James’ motion to dismiss Donald Trump’s complaint, allowing the probe of his business practices to continue.

Politico reports a federal judge on Friday tossed out former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to stop the New York attorney general’s probe of his business dealings.

Trump alleged in the suit that New York Attorney General Tish James violated his constitutional rights by launching an investigation into the Trump Organization “in bad faith and without a legally sufficient basis.” James in the probe is exploring whether the Trump Organization misstated the values of assets in financial statements — a claim that emerged out of Congressional testimony from a former Trump lawyer.

In a victory for the attorney general, U.S. District Court Judge Brenda Sannes on Friday granted James’ motion to dismiss Trump’s complaint, allowing the probe of his business practices to continue.

Sannes, who’s based in Syracuse, said in the 43-page ruling that her decision was based on case law barring federal judges from interfering in state-level cases.

The decision comes just one day after a state appeals court ruled that Trump would have to sit for a deposition under oath in the investigation — shooting down Trump’s attempt to appeal the enforcement of subpoenas for him and his two eldest children.