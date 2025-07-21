FEMA To Hold Open House On Revised Flood Maps

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Residents will have an opportunity to learn whether their property is at risk for flooding in an open house with FEMA this Thursday.

FEMA will host the event about revised flood maps from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Prendergast Library and by Zoom. Residents will be able to learn about the risk of flooding and any potential flood insurance changes.

Pre-registration for the virtual open house is encouraged. To register, visit:

https://fema.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/Z9JJjOdlRNyT-V-G16MwRw#/

FEMA representatives will be there to answer questions. If you already have flood insurance, please bring your declaration page.

If you can’t join the meeting, you can also contact a map specialist at the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) at 877-336-2627 or FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

