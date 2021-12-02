Fenton History Center Director Noah Goodling Stepping Down

Fenton History Center Executive Director Noah Goodling is stepping down this week.

City Council member and Fenton History Center Board Member Marie Carrubba told City Council on Monday that Goodling has taken another job within Chautauqua County, “It was with deep regret that the board accepted his resignation about a month ago but this is his last week and they’ll be holding an open house for him on Friday to acknowledge his accomplishments over the past four years. He’s really turned the Fenton around and got it in a much better financial position. And he was very dedicated, very committed, and put a lot of time and energy into the Fenton.”

Goodling said he has taken a position as Project Director for the Capacity Lab, “Which is a brand new initiative. It’s being conducted by the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, the United Ways from the north and south part of the county, the Sheldon Foundation, and the Winifred Crawford Dibert Foundation. And basically it’s an initiative to strengthen the non-profit sector across Chautauqua County.”

Goodling said one of the projects he’s most proud of following his four years at the Fenton include making the center more accessible, “Opening up the ADA accessible entry at the end of 2019, that was a huge improvement, I think, to let people know that anybody no matter what your capacity to walk or move is… if you want to come see our programs or see our seasonal exhibits we’re open to you.”

He added the opening of the LGBTQ+ exhibit earlier this year was a major step forward in representing that community’s voice and including them as part of the center’s historical archives.