Final Webinar Ahead of BPU’s Retool ’22 Climate Tech Conference Scheduled

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is working on final details, including a webinar, for the Retool ’22 Climate Technology Conference that’s taking place in Jamestown in October.

BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto said the conference is one part of a $750,000 NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) grant the BPU received to help rebuild and retool Western New York.

She said the conference is designed for manufacturers, public sector employees, and businesses, “And this is to help us decide how can we become part of the climate tech, or clean tech, sector. As you know, there are federal and state legislation laws that have been passed now that require changes to reduce greenhouse gases and to move into alternative energy sources.”

Ditonto said they’re looking for manufacturers to move into clean technologies like making parts for electric vehicles (EVs), solar manufacturing, and wind power.

The conference will take place October 17 through 19.

Ditonto said a final webinar ahead of the conference will be held on Tuesday, September 13 featuring Empire State Development (ESD) Director of Industry Development David Whipple and Launch NY President and CEO Dr. Marnie LaVigne. The link to register is available here: https://whova.com/web/QI@22lQwk6A87Aa@hPTaGntUwUVryQuGtn7QxZ5vPZA=/%20%20Webinars/