Final Week Of Chautauqua Institution Summer Assembly Features Doris Kearns Goodwin, Morgan Freeman

It is the final week of Chautauqua Institution’s 2025 Summer Assembly with this week’s theme “Past Informs Present: How to Harness History.”

This week will feature cultural and political conversations led by some of the most influential voices of our time.

Featured speakers at the 10:45 a.m. lecture series at the Amphitheatre will include:

· Monday, August 18 – Doris Kearns Goodwin – Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author opens the week with reflections on leadership and legacy in American history.

· Tuesday, August 19 – Morgan Freeman

o Lecture at 10:45 a.m. on the legacy of Blues music

o Evening performance at 8:15 p.m.: Symphonic Blues with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra

· Wednesday, August 20 – Jonathan Zittrain – Harvard professor and digital law expert discusses the preservation of digital history in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

· Thursday, August 21 – Sabrina Lynn Motley, Director, Smithsonian Folklife Festival and Jeffrey Rossen, President National Constitution Center

· Friday, August 22 – Ella Al-Shamahi – National Geographic Explorer and evolutionary biologist closes the lecture series with insights into human evolution and its relevance today.

Visit chq.org for more information.