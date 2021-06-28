Fire Investigators Looking Into Cause of Blaze that Destroyed the Jamestown Royal Company

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the blaze that burned down the former Jamestown Royal Upholstery Company. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said Jamestown’s Fourth battalion was called to the fire at the former furniture company at 308 Crescent Street around quarter to 7 Friday night, “There were pretty heavy smoke conditions. They had a lot of flames showing. When the initial arriving companies responded here, the building was still standing and a lot of it has collapsed down due to the heat of the fire. We have a couple of unsafe areas so we’re going to be having an excavator come down to try do some emergency demolition to the building to make it safe for us to go in and put the fire out the rest of the way.”

Coon said 50 firefighters were at the scene as well as fire crews from Busti standing by, “Our initial response was two engines and one ladder company and one Duty Chief. They immediately called for additional personnel which was the initial response was 15 off-duty fire fighters, which was increased to 20 which was increased to all available members from the Jamestown Fire Department as well as our neighbors in Falconer, which also provided an engine company and ladder company.”

No one was reported inside the building at the time of the fire. The Jamestown Post-Journal reports one firefighter was treated at the scene for a non-life threatening injury. A business and home located across the street from the structure did sustain heat damage. The emergency demolition was completed by end of the weekend.