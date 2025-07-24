First Annual United Way Day Of Caring Set For August 15

People are invited to register for the United Way of Chautauqua County’s first ever Day of Caring.

This one-day, countywide volunteering event on Friday, August 15 will benefit nonprofits and school districts and is being put on in partnership with Live CHQ.

United Way will be connecting individuals, families, corporate teams and other groups with more than 15 hands-on service projects at local nonprofits, schools and other agencies. Each project is designed to help the organizations advance their missions through support with tasks like landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning and general maintenance.

All projects are 3-hours long. Morning projects will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon with afternoon projects running from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Every volunteer will receive a Day of Caring t-shirt to wear at their project site. United Way’s 2025 Day of Caring is sponsored by Refresco and Fidelis.

Volunteer registration is open now through August 10.

For more information, visit UnitedWayCHQ.org, text “CaringCHQ” to 41444 or contact Eric Rinaldo by emailing erinaldo@uwayscc.org or calling 716-483-1561.