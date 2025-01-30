Five Arrested Following Camp Street Ext. Raid

Five people have been arrested following a raid on a Camp Street Extension home.

Jamestown Police report they attempted to stop a vehicle leaving 2200 Camp Street Extension just before noon on Monday. The driver, 32-year old Dylan Abbey, failed to stop and led police on a pursuit until he got stuck in a snowbank while trying to drive through a field.

Abbey was taken into custody without further incident.

Immediately after that, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2200 Camp Street Extension with assistance from the Jamestown Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Ellicott Police Department, and Dunkirk Police Department after complaints of drug sales.

Police located and arrested John J. Lisciandro, Kenneth Wynn, Christopher W. Smith, and Jacklyn Webb at the residence.

A search resulted in the seizure of 13 guns, 46.4 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl, 236 suboxone strips, a quantity of pills, and $655.00. A search of Abbey and his vehicle resulted in the seizure of 13.8 grams of methamphetamine, 12.7 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of pills, and $2,490.00.

Abbey faces multiple drug charges in the City of Jamestown and various Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Lisciandro is charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and multiple drug possession charges.

Smith, Webb, and Wynn all face multiple drug possession charges.

Lisciandro, Smith, Wynn, and Webb were sent to the Chautauqua County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477) or the CCSO Tip Line at 800-344- 8702 or 716-664-2420.